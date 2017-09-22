Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found in a rear garden of a house on Wimbledon Park Road, Southfields

A man and a woman have been charged with murder after a badly burned body was discovered in the garden of a south-west London home.

Ouissem Medouni, 40, and Sabrina Kouider, 34, both of Pulborough Road, SW18, are accused of the murder of an unknown person.

Police and fire crews found the body after being called to Wimbledon Park Road at 18:30 BST on Wednesday.

It was too badly burned to work out the person's gender and age, said police.

The pair will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later.

Det Insp Richard Leonard of the Metropolitan Police said previously that detectives were "doing everything we can to identify the deceased".

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course, said police.