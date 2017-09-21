Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in broad daylight on Buckingham Parade in Stanmore

A 75-year-old man was sprayed in the face with a corrosive liquid following a "vicious robbery" on a busy north London high street, police have said.

The man was attacked after two people on mopeds had stolen his luxury watch on Buckingham Parade, Stanmore, at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday.

A passing doctor may have helped to save the man's sight in one eye, detectives said.

The victim did not require hospital treatment. No arrests have been made.

The attackers made off with a gold-rimmed, engraved Cartier Pasha watch - which sell for thousands of pounds.

Both were dressed completely in black, wearing helmets and visors, and riding a black moped.

Det Sgt Amar Patel, from the Met Police, said: "This is a despicable attack on an elderly gentleman going about his daily business.

"The victim was unable to defend himself against this vicious robbery which was followed up by a senseless attack with what we now know to be a noxious substance."