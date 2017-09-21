Image copyright Google Image caption Police say the attack took place in a secluded area of Avery Hill Park, off of Avery Hill Road

A man has been charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl in London.

The teenager was attacked in broad daylight in a secluded area of Avery Hill Park in Greenwich on 4 September.

The Met believes it took place between 09.00 BST and 13.00. The victim was taken to a haven and is being supported by specialist officers.

Robert Rukwira, 40, of Restons Crescent, Greenwich, has been charged with rape. He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.