Image caption Bus drivers were not due to be involved in the 24-hour strike

A one-day strike by bus controllers in London has been called off, the Unite union has announced.

Hundreds of staff in the CentreComm control centre had been due to walk out on Friday as part of a long-running campaign for a "decent" pay rise.

The union said it had accepted an increased pay offer from Transport for London (TfL) during talks at Acas.

TfL's director of bus operations Claire Mann said she was "pleased to have reached a final agreement".

A 48-hour strike was previously held over the August bank holiday weekend during Notting Hill Carnival.

Unite said the revised deal was for a "£350 non-consolidated offer for last year and the current financial year, as well as a 1% across the board consolidated increase for 2018/19".

"Members have been reassured that TfL is not intent on constantly undermining their pensions," regional officer Hugh Roberts said.

Up to 400 control centre staff including bus station controllers and revenue protection inspectors had been expected to take part in the action

However, bus drivers were not involved and TfL had said the walkout would not have disrupted services.