Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jamal Mahmoud was stabbed to death at the north London jail

CCTV footage which potentially showed events leading up to the killing of an inmate at a north London prison has been lost, a court has heard.

Jamal Mahmoud, 21, was stabbed to death at HMP Pentonville on 18 October 2016.

The Old Bailey heard the prison failed to give detectives footage from all cameras on G Wing from the day when a row allegedly erupted over a contraband route into the jail.

Basana Kimbembi, 35, Robert Butler, 31, and Joshua Ratner, 27, deny murder.

They also deny wounding another prisoner, Mohammed Ali.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Basana Kimbembi, Robert Butler and Joshua Ratner deny killing Jamal Mahmoud

Giving evidence, Det Con Steven Little told the court he requested images from eight cameras covering the section of the prison on 17 and 18 October.

However, he said the 160 hours of footage he received did not include video from six of eight cameras on the earlier date.

When asked if the prison had failed to follow his request, Mr Little replied "it hadn't been done."

He added that footage from the prison was usually lost after 90 days.

Charles Sherrard QC told jurors "the origins for this incident may have been said to have begun on the 17th".

The trial continues.