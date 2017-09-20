Abuse probe into former Lambeth children's home manager
- 20 September 2017
- From the section London
A former children's home manager has been arrested on allegations of child sex abuse.
Michael John Carroll managed the Angell Road children's home in Lambeth, south London, between 1981 and 1990.
The 69-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting two children in the early 1980s.
Mr Carroll, who is originally from Liverpool but was arrested in Shropshire, has been released on bail until October.