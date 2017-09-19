London 24-hour bus strike due over pay

Image copyright EPA Image caption The walkout is in a row over pay

Hundreds of London bus controllers will stage a one-day strike on 22 September, the Unite union has announced.

The action is part of a long-running campaign for a "decent" pay rise for staff employed by Transport for London (TfL) in the CentreComm control centre.

Bus drivers were not involved in the dispute but they would be directly affected, the union said.

Initial strikes were held for 48 hours over the August bank holiday weekend when widespread disruption occurred.

TfL has been approached for comment but has yet to respond.

Unite said up to 400 members of staff would be striking because of the failure of TfL to offer workers a decent pay rise.

'One-off bung' rejected

Bus station controllers, network traffic controllers, infrastructure controllers, revenue protection inspectors and road transport enforcement officers are due to take part in the industrial action.

The strike will begin at 00:01 BST on 22 September and end at 00:01 the following day, hitting both day and night bus services.

Unite regional officer Hugh Roberts said: "Our members undertake highly responsible work and they are not going to accept an offer which amounts to a one-off bung and means that their pay and pensions are being cut in real terms.

"TfL management needs to put forward a realistic offer which takes into account the concerns and the efforts of our members.

"The strike will undoubtedly be disruptive to London commuters but this action is a direct result of TfL repeatedly failing to come forward with a fair deal for our members."