Image copyright PA Image caption Minorities make up 13.4% of the Met Police's officers

Race hate crime against police officers in London rose by more than 50% in two years, new figures have revealed.

A total of 667 police officers were victims of racist or religious hate crimes in 2016/17, up from 428 in 2014/15, a BBC Freedom of Information request has shown.

The Metropolitan Police Federation said the 56% increase was "abhorrent".

The Met Police said it was committed to prosecuting those that abuse its officers in this manner.

A total of 4,215 officers employed by the Met Police are black or minority ethnic, making up 13.4% of the force, compared to 40% of the capital's population overall.

Leroy Logan MBE, a former superintendent and founding member of the Metropolitan Black Police Association, said he was "saddened" by the findings.

Image copyright PA Image caption Former superintendent Leroy Logan said officers need to be able to feel comfortable reporting abuse

"We're talking about things that happened 20, 30 years ago but are coming back," he said.

Mr Logan said he experienced racism as a police officer, both inside the police force and on the streets.

"When I was a constable, I'd get it internally and externally, especially from youngsters," he said.

"One time I was in an estate in Islington and I heard someone shout the n-word from the balcony. I think unfortunately we are not seeing public attitudes improving today."

As well as the 667 police officers, 54 civilian police staff were victims of hate crime in 2016/17, bringing the total to almost two offences each day last year.

Offences ranged from harassment to racially or religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm but also included non-violent offences, which highlighted "the welcome rise in victims willing to report hate crime to the police," the force said.

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, condemned the rise as "abhorrent".

He said: "In this day and age, I just don't get it."

"But we're doing everything we can to assist our colleagues in any way we can when it's brought to our attention."

Louise Haigh, Labour's shadow police minister, said: "There must be a zero tolerance approach to race or religious hate crime and it is vital officers are able to carry out their roles protecting the public."

The Met said it was committed to increasing the rate of formal sanctions - including charges and cautions - and successful prosecutions.

The figures may include crimes against officers from other police forces, but all of the offences took place in the Met's jurisdiction.