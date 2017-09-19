Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police want to speak to the man pictured about the assault

A picture has been released of a man wanted in connection with an unproved attack on a football fan.

Michael Voller was punched in the face after the FA Cup semi-final clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on April 22.

The 23-year-old suffered a broken cheekbone, jaw, eye socket and skull.

It is thought the attack was carried out by a fellow Spurs supporter who may have mistaken the victim for a Chelsea fan.

The Met has released a CCTV image of a man, described as white, in his early 20s and about 5ft 10ins tall.

At the time of the attack, the man was wearing a black hooded top or jacket.

Det Con James Robb said: "This unprovoked and cowardly attack has resulted in injuries that could affect the rest of a young man's life.

"There is no place for this kind of violence in football or anywhere else.

"We will not stop with our investigation until the culprit or culprits are brought to justice."

The assault happened outside the Moore Spice restaurant on Engineers Way at around 19:30 BST.

The victim was targeted by a group of Tottenham fans walking in the opposite direction.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in May but later released with no further action.