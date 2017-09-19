Image copyright Anthony Sinclair

The driver of a lorry involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Police were called to reports of collision at City Road, east London, at 12.20 BST on Monday.

A woman pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

The 44-year-old driver stopped at the scene, according to police.

Police subsequently arrested the man driver on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drugs and drug driving.