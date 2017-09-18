Fire crews tackle White Hart Lane blaze

From the section

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The fire has engulfed a warehouse and has "produced a lot of smoke"

About 120 firefighters are battling a blaze at a warehouse in north London.

Twenty fire engines are at the scene of the fire on White Hart Lane in Tottenham, London Fire Brigade has said.

Smoke can be seen rising from the area, while footage from the scene shows the large building well alight.

One Twitter user described a "crazy" fire while another reported a helicopter flying over over the White Hart Lane recreational ground.

Fire brigade station manager Sam Kazmanli, at the scene, said: "This is a large fire and has produced a lot of smoke in the air.

As a precaution local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed."

Firefighters from Tottenham, Hornsey, Edmonton and surrounding fire stations are attending.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Image copyright London Fire Brigade