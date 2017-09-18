Image copyright Met Police Image caption Daniel Young died near Morden station on his way to work

A man with paranoid schizophrenia has admitted stabbing a university lecturer to death in a park near a south London Tube station.

Daniel Young, 30, died in Kendor Gardens, Morden, during rush hour on 19 January 2016 on his way to work.

Mark Loveridge, 37, of Borough Road, Mitcham, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

The court said Loveridge was probably suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the offence.

He also admitted a charge of wounding with intent against another victim, Kamil Bulat, in a separate attack on the same day.

There were no witnesses to either attack but Loveridge was identified by DNA on the knife and by CCTV footage. He was arrested seven days later.

Image copyright George Rex Image caption Daniel Young, 30, died near Morden station during rush hour on 19 January 2016

Devi Kharran, CPS reviewing lawyer, described the killing as "tragic and senseless".

"Daniel Young was walking through a park to an underground station to start his second day of a new job when he was attacked", he said.

"Two independent psychiatric experts both agreed that Mark Loveridge was mentally impaired at the time of the killing.

"As a result the CPS carefully considered this evidence and took the decision to accept a plea of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

"This has been an incredibly difficult time for Mr Young's family and our thoughts remain with them at this time."

Loveridge has been remanded in custody until sentencing on 24 October.

Mr Young worked at Coventry University and was based at its London Campus International.