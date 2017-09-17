Image copyright Google Image caption The baby was found in park area near Balaam Street in Plaistow

A baby boy has been found abandoned in an east London park.

The newborn was found wrapped in a white blanket near to Balaam Street, Plaistow, at about 08:20 BST.

Police said they were "growing increasingly concerned" about the child's mother and urged the woman to contact authorities to receive medical care and support.

The baby has been taken to an east London hospital where he has been named Harry by medical staff.

Appealing to the baby's mother, Det Ch Insp Jim Foley said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for your welfare and I would urge you to make contact with us or your local hospital or GP surgery.

"It is really important that we know you are safe."