Image copyright Met Police Image caption Rashan Charles died after being apprehended by police in Dalston

The police officer being investigated over the death of Rashan Charles in east London should be suspended from the Met, the police watchdog has said.

Mr Charles, 20, died on 22 July after being apprehended by police in Dalston.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said it had written to the force to make "representations" that the officer should be suspended.

Scotland Yard said it was assessing "what restrictions, if any, should be placed on the officer".

The officer, who had initially restrained Mr Charles during the chase, is not currently suspended or on restricted duties.

The force contacted the IPCC to ask for its views about whether the officer's work should be restricted after the watchdog notified him that he was being investigated for gross misconduct.

In its reply, the IPCC suggested he should be suspended.

A spokesperson said it was a "representation" not a formal recommendation and "it is now a matter for the police force".

The watchdog previously said it had found that attempts were made to remove an object from Mr Charles' mouth or throat after he was restrained.

The package was later revealed to contain a mixture of caffeine and paracetamol.

The 20-year-old's death led to angry clashes in Hackney with protesters hurling fireworks and bottles at riot police, blocking parts of Kingsland Road and setting mattresses alight.

A full inquest into Mr Charles' death is expected to be held in front of a jury next June.