Girl, 14, raped in 'horrendous attack' in south London
A 14-year-old girl has been raped in a "horrendous attack" in a park in south London, the Metropolitan Police says.
The teenager was attacked in a secluded part of Avery Hill Park between 09:00 and 13:00 BST on 4 September.
The attacker is described as black, aged in his 20s, of slim build with short black hair and a moustache.
He was wearing sand-coloured combat trousers, dark shoes which might have been blue, and a grey drawstring bag. He also had on black, round sunglasses.
No arrests have been made.
Det Con Mark Azariah said: "This was a horrendous attack on a vulnerable girl in the middle of the day.
"If you were in and around the area and saw anyone matching the description of the suspect or saw anything suspicious I would urge you to get in touch.
"Likewise, if you have information about the man wanted for questioning as a result of the images released, my team are waiting for your call."