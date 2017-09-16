Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police have issued a picture of a man they would like to speak to over the attack

A 14-year-old girl has been raped in a "horrendous attack" in a park in south London, the Metropolitan Police says.

The teenager was attacked in a secluded part of Avery Hill Park between 09:00 and 13:00 BST on 4 September.

The attacker is described as black, aged in his 20s, of slim build with short black hair and a moustache.

He was wearing sand-coloured combat trousers, dark shoes which might have been blue, and a grey drawstring bag. He also had on black, round sunglasses.

No arrests have been made.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened close to Avery Hill Road, police say

Det Con Mark Azariah said: "This was a horrendous attack on a vulnerable girl in the middle of the day.

"If you were in and around the area and saw anyone matching the description of the suspect or saw anything suspicious I would urge you to get in touch.

"Likewise, if you have information about the man wanted for questioning as a result of the images released, my team are waiting for your call."