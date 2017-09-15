A psychiatric patient who attacked a stranger with a knife after escaping his guards while at a hospital appointment has been jailed for life.

Reece Davis, 25, of no fixed address, was an inpatient at the Bethlem Royal Hospital in Bromley, south London.

He had been convicted of robbery and sentenced to a hospital order with restrictions in 2013.

While at King's College Hospital on 5 May 2016 he gave his escorts the slip and went on the run.

He stole knives from a Sainsbury's store and, four days after his escape, attacked jogger Christian Keki in Crystal Palace, stabbing him six times.

Davis was found guilty of the project manager's attempted murder at Woolwich Crown Court, having previously admitted the escape.

Davis, who has paranoid schizophrenia, was jailed at the Old Bailey for life and ordered to serve a minimum term of 14 years.

The defendant, who appeared via video link, was told he would remain at Broadmoor secure mental hospital until he was well enough to be transferred to prison.