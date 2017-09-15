An explosion on a Tube train in south-west London has injured a number of people.

Witnesses reported panicked scenes as a result of the blast at 08:20 BST at Parsons Green station on the District Line.

A white bucket inside a supermarket bag was photographed inside the carriage, although it did not cause extensive damage.

Police are treating it as a terror attack.

Image copyright @RRigs Image caption A white bucket on fire inside a supermarket bag was seen on the District Line train. One passenger told the BBC there was a "really hot intense fireball above my head" when it ignited

Image copyright Christopher Andrew Lloyd Image caption Hundreds of commuters fled from Parsons Green station, with witnesses reporting scenes of panic after the explosion

Image copyright AFP Image caption Some travellers were stuck on trains that were stopped after the explosion

Image copyright Chris J Ratcliffe Image caption The ambulance service said a number of people had been injured, but none had sustained serious or life-threatening wounds. This woman was photographed as she was escorted from the scene by a police officer

Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS Image caption Commuters and those working near the station were led outside a police cordon around Parsons Green station

Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS Image caption Armed police and forensics officers were seen examining train carriages