In pictures: Parsons Green Tube train 'terror' blast
- 15 September 2017
- From the section London
An explosion on a Tube train in south-west London has injured a number of people.
Witnesses reported panicked scenes as a result of the blast at 08:20 BST at Parsons Green station on the District Line.
A white bucket inside a supermarket bag was photographed inside the carriage, although it did not cause extensive damage.
Police are treating it as a terror attack.