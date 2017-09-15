London

In pictures: Parsons Green Tube train 'terror' blast

  • 15 September 2017
An explosion on a Tube train in south-west London has injured a number of people.

Witnesses reported panicked scenes as a result of the blast at 08:20 BST at Parsons Green station on the District Line.

A white bucket inside a supermarket bag was photographed inside the carriage, although it did not cause extensive damage.

Police are treating it as a terror attack.

Image copyright @RRigs
Image caption A white bucket on fire inside a supermarket bag was seen on the District Line train. One passenger told the BBC there was a "really hot intense fireball above my head" when it ignited
Image copyright Christopher Andrew Lloyd
Image caption Hundreds of commuters fled from Parsons Green station, with witnesses reporting scenes of panic after the explosion
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Some travellers were stuck on trains that were stopped after the explosion
Image copyright Chris J Ratcliffe
Image caption The ambulance service said a number of people had been injured, but none had sustained serious or life-threatening wounds. This woman was photographed as she was escorted from the scene by a police officer
Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Image caption Commuters and those working near the station were led outside a police cordon around Parsons Green station
Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Image caption Armed police and forensics officers were seen examining train carriages
Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Image caption Sniffer dogs were also sent to the scene

