Image copyright Joe@PHA_Creative Image caption Some 20,000 FC Cologne supporters have come to the UK for tonight's match against Arsenal

A large group of German football fans brought parts of central London to a standstill ahead of their team's Europa League match against Arsenal tonight.

Some 20,000 FC Cologne supporters have come to London, briefly bringing the West End to a halt as they marched down Oxford Street.

It is the first time in 25 years Cologne has played in an international club competition.

The Met Police said they were unaware of any trouble so far.

UEFA estimated around 20,000 fans had travelled to the capital to support their team.

It added only 2,900 tickets had been allocated to the away fans for tonight's match at the Emirates stadium in north London.