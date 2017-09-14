Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jamal Mahmoud died after he was stabbed at the north London jail

A prisoner was murdered by three inmates in a violent feud over control of a "lucrative smuggling route" into a prison, a court heard.

Basana Kimbembi, 35, Robert Butler, 31, and Joshua Ratner, 27, deny murdering Jamal Mahmoud, 21, at London's HMP Pentonville on 18 October 2016.

Prosecutor Mark Heywood QC told the Old Bailey that Mr Mahmoud "was killed with calculated brutality".

Mr Heywood said the group specifically targeted him and those with him.

The three defendants also deny wounding another prisoner, Mohammed Ali, on the same day.

'Lucrative route'

Mr Heywood told the court: "When it happened, both sides knew that it was going to happen and were prepared to engage in it."

The alleged killers "did so to make their point and to succeed in resisting the others and getting control of part of the lucrative contraband route onto that wing of the prison," Mr Heywood told the court.

Jurors heard a "shocking" aspect of the killing was "it took place in one of Her Majesty's prisons, on a wing populated with people who had been there together for some time, overseen 24 hours-a-day by regular staff".

The trial continues.