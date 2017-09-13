Image copyright Met Police Image caption Rashan Charles died after being apprehended by police in Dalston

A Metropolitan Police officer is being investigated for gross misconduct over the death of Rashan Charles in London, the police watchdog has said.

Mr Charles, 20, died after being apprehended by police officers in Dalston, east London, on 22 July.

He became ill after trying to swallow an object and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A package containing "a mixture of paracetamol and caffeine" was later discovered in his throat.

His death led to angry clashes in Hackney a few days later with protesters hurling fireworks and bottles at riot police, blocking parts of Kingsland Road and setting mattresses alight.

In a statement the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said it had formally notified the police officer that he was being investigated for gross misconduct.

IPCC commissioner Cindy Butts said: "The officer may have breached the police standards of professional behaviour regarding the detention and restraint of Rashan as well as how he dealt with Rashan's medical emergency.

Image copyright PA Image caption Violence broke out in Kingsland Road during a protest over the death of Mr Charles

"Our investigators have analysed the CCTV and body worn video evidence we gathered and considered the officer's detailed statement as well as statements from other witnesses to the incident.

"We have also considered the relevant policies and procedures."