New Putney Bridge push jogger image released by police
- 13 September 2017
- From the section London
Police have released a new CCTV image of a jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of a bus.
Footage of the incident showed a man running along Putney Bridge in west London and appearing to shove the 33-year-old into the road.
Two men, both aged 41, have previously been arrested but were later released without further action.
The Met said officers were continuing "to work through the information received to identify the man".