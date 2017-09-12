Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance while sat in a stationary car on Fife Road, Kingston

A man suffered facial injuries when he was sprayed with an unknown substance in London.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was sat in a stationary car near Kingston railway station when two attackers on mopeds threw the substance before escaping. Nothing was stolen.

Emergency services were called to Fife Road at about 12.30 BST on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital though his injuries are not thought to be serious. No arrests have been made.