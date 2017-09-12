Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sadiq Khan has set out six key points to ensure Londoners get "the best healthcare possible"

The Mayor of London has called for a greater role in overseeing the future of NHS plans in the capital.

Following expert recommendations, Sadiq Khan has suggested stronger city-wide leadership is needed for London's healthcare.

The mayor, who is chair of London Health Board, has set out six key points to ensure Londoners get "the best healthcare possible".

The points include improving hospital capacity and clinical outcomes.

The report recommends that Mr Khan ensures there is proper coordination across the capital and that plans for five local NHS Sustainability and Transformation Partnerships (STPs) meet the needs of all Londoners.

Image copyright PA Image caption The report outlines ways in which Sadiq Khan can provide further leadership on health

The report also outlines other ways in which he can provide leadership on health, including tackling staff shortages and giving children the best start in life.

Mr Khan warned that with a potential gap of £4.1b in NHS finances in London by 2021, the government must provide key assurances.

"Any plans around the future of NHS services in London must be given proper investment, and must not have an adverse impact on health inequalities, social care or hospital capacity", he said.

"I also want every assurance that our heroic doctors, nurses and health and care professionals get all the support they need to realise these plans, and that Londoners and patients are properly consulted.

"By working together, with a city-wide vision, we can ensure that Londoners get the best healthcare possible."

A spokesperson for NHS England (London) said: "There is wide agreement about the need for expanded prevention and out-of-hospital care, but new safeguards are also now in force which mean before any alternative service plans are confirmed, hospitals have to demonstrate they have enough beds to provide safe, modern and efficient care."

STPs are plans for the future of health and care services in England.