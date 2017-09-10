Finsbury Park rapes suspect, 36, charged

A man has been charged with rape after women were targeted in two attacks in north London.

Papas Cante, 36, is accused of two counts of rape following the attacks in Finsbury Park.

The Met Police have linked the attacks, which took place on 22 July and on 29 August.

Mr Cante, of St Johns Court, Queens Drive, Hackney, was remanded in custody and is due before Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 22-year-old woman was attacked on 22 July, at 02:30 BST close to Seven Sisters Road, while the other victim, 21, was raped in an alleyway near Finsbury Park station, at 00:30 on 29 August.

Police said they believed more women may have been targeted.

Det Insp Jeremy McDermott, said: "I urge any woman who think they may have been attacked, or even just approached by a suspicious male in the Finsbury Park area to come forward."