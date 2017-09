From the section

Image copyright ANDREW BAKER

London's skyline was dominated by hot air balloons as they ascended in aid of the Lord Mayor's Appeal.

A total of 27 balloons lifted off at 07:00 BST from London City Airport as part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta.

Lord Mayor Andrew Parmley's fundraising this year supports campaigns promoting education and music in the community.

It is the first time the regatta has launched from London City Airport, which opened 30 years ago.

Image copyright David Parry

Image copyright Michael D Buckle

Image copyright Michael D Buckle