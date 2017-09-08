Finsbury Park toddler death: Dad admits killing baby son

From the section

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Bidhya Sagar Das will be sentenced in October

A man has admitted killing his one-year-old son and trying to murder another young child.

Bidhya Sagar Das, 33, attacked the toddlers at a flat in Wilberforce Road, near Finsbury Park, on March 18.

The boy, Gabriel Bibekdas Sonu, died the following day. The other child, a girl, was later discharged from hospital.

Das pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility and attempted murder at the Old Bailey.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones said that in light of psychiatric reports, the pleas were accepted.

A post-mortem examination into Gabriel's death gave the cause as blunt force trauma.

Das, of Finsbury Park, north London, will be sentenced on 12 October.