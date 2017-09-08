Ricky Hayden: Man jailed over bodyguard death

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ricky Hayden was stabbed outside his home in Chadwell Heath

A man has been jailed for 14 years over the death of a celebrity bodyguard who was stabbed outside his London home.

Ricky Hayden, 27, and his father Paul, 54, were attacked as they tried to stop a moped being stolen from outside their home in Chadwell Heath on 13 September.

Tommy Roome, who was 19 at the time, was found not guilty of murdering Ricky Hayden, but convicted of manslaughter.

Mr Hayden's family shouted and clapped "yes" as his killer was jailed at the Old Bailey.

'Our boy'

In a victim impact statement, Mr Hayden's mother said the family had been "crushed" by his death.

"Ricky was our boy. He was kind, caring and honest with a cheeky streak", she said.

She last spoke to him on the phone when he called her up just to say: "I love you", the court heard.

Ms Hedges described listening to the "sickening" details of the case and the way her son was attacked while he was "vulnerable, unarmed, unprepared, confused and wearing nothing but his underwear".

The teaching assistant added: "I would have given my own life in a heartbeat just to have saved him the pain and fear he must have felt at that moment."

Image copyright PA Image caption The 27-year-old (left) worked as a security guard at the wedding of Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy in 2011

He ran out of his house wearing only a pair of boxer shorts on the night of the incident, believing youths were about to snatch his brother's scooter.

He died from a stab wound to the thigh a day after he was attacked in Gibbfield Close at about 01:25 BST.

Mr Hayden had worked in security at ITV and acted as a bodyguard for high-profile celebrities including footballer Peter Crouch and model Abbey Clancy.

Roome will serve a further five years on extended licence.