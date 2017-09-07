Small electrical explosion closes part of Oxford Street

From the section

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows part of the pavement scorched after the explosion

Part of Oxford Street has been closed by police after a suspected electrical explosion.

The Met Police said one man has been left with minor injuries after a small "power network explosion" at about 19.00 BST.

A police cordon is in place eastbound along Oxford Street, and part of the south side pavement has been blocked.

Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud explosion followed by "heat and light" coming from a telephone exchange box.