London's Nova Victoria crowned UK's ugliest building
A London office block described as a "bright red hideous mess" has been named the UK's worst building.
Nova Victoria, London won the 2017 Carbuncle Cup with one judge describing it as "cringe-worthy".
It is the sixth consecutive time a London building has scooped the dubious honour run by Building Design Magazine (BD).
Architects PLP described the £380m office complex as a "distinct and architecturally daring" building.
But judges disagreed, describing the building as "crass, over-scaled and a hideous mess".
Judge Catherine Croft said: "It makes me want to cringe physically. It's a crass assault on all your senses from the moment you leave the Tube station."
David Rudlin said the red cathedral like spire on Nova South was a particular cause for concern.
"It's got the same proportions as Salisbury Cathedral. For me the spire gives it carbuncular status - otherwise it's just a bad building", he said.
The development, which occupies a whole city block in London's Victoria, consists of two office buildings designed by PLP Architecture and a residential building designed by Benson & Forsyth.
The title was awarded to PLP Architecture for the office buildings.
The other buildings on the 2017 Carbuncle Cup shortlist were as follows:
- Preston Railway Station Butler Street Entrance by AHR
- Greetham Street Student Halls, Portsmouth by Cooley Architects
- Extension on 8 Somers Road, Malvern, Worcestshire by Vivid Architects
- Circus West, Battersea Power Station, London by Simpson Haugh
- Park Plaza London Waterloo by ESA Architecture
Building Design started the award in 2006 as a "light-hearted way of drawing attention to a serious problem - bad architecture blighting the country's towns and cities".
Past winners have included Liverpool's ferry terminal, the renovation of the Cutty Sark and an apartment block incorporating a Tesco's in Woolwich, south-east London.
Readers put forward the nominations and a panel draws up the shortlist.
PLP are yet to comment on the win.