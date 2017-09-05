Grenfell Tower support fraud: Woman charged

From the section

Image copyright Reuters

A woman has been charged with making fraudulent claims for support provided to the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Joyce Msokeri, 46, of Ambleside Gardens, Sutton, south London, is charged with six counts of fraud.

The high-rise fire claimed at least 80 lives in June.

Ms Msokeri, who was arrested on 25 July, is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about fraud being committed is asked to contact investigation teams on 0800 032 4539.