Hounslow stabbing: Man dies in fight between two groups

A man has been stabbed to death in a fight between two groups in west London, Scotland Yard had said.

The 29-year-old died just after 16:15 BST on Monday at the scene in Rosebery Road, Hounslow.

The Metropolitan Police said the groups had dispersed by the time officers arrived, but they found the victim suffering from a stab wound.

The air ambulance was called and the man was treated by paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met has launched a murder investigation and said inquiries are continuing. No arrests have been made.