Man fatally stabbed in Camden
- 4 September 2017
- From the section London
A young man has been stabbed to death in Camden, police have said.
Met officers were called to Granby Terrace at the junction with Hampstead Road just before 12:00 BST on Monday.
The man, who is thought to be in his late teens or early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to identify the victim.
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the investigation. He was taken to a central London hospital, but his condition is not serious.