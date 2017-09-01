Man stabbed in Stratford Westfield shopping centre 'mass brawl'

Image copyright @Compbod Image caption Photos shared on social media appear to show a man lying on the floor inside the shopping centre

A man was stabbed and another left with head injures in a "mass brawl" at Westfield shopping centre, east London.

Police were called to reports of a fight near Stratford station at about 18.15 BST on Friday.

A male was taken to hospital suffering stab wounds, police said. His condition is not yet known.

A suspect was arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, Scotland Yard said.

A second male was found with head injuries - his condition is not thought to be serious.

Photos shared on social media appear to show a man lying on the floor inside the shopping centre.

On Twitter, one eye witness claimed to have seen a "mass brawl" inside the shopping centre.

Hollie Rose tweeted: "Imagine getting locked in a store in Westfield only to come out to find blood all over the floor and police everywhere, brilliant."