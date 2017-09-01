Joshua Clements jailed for Hyde Park water fight stabbings

Image copyright PA Image caption Joshua Clements stabbed two men when thousands gathered in London's Hyde park last year

A masked teenager who stabbed two men during a mass water fight in London's Hyde Park has been jailed for 14 years.

Joshua Clements, 19, attacked the men as violence broke out when thousands of people gathered on 19 July last year.

The Old Bailey heard he armed himself with a large hunting knife and planned to rob partygoers at the event.

He previously pleaded guilty to two charges of wounding and having an offensive weapon as well as two counts of handling stolen goods.

Clements, who had been released from Feltham Young Offenders Institution two months before the attack, also admitted possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent.

The court heard how Clements stabbed student Audean Thompson, 20, in the stomach and leg after he had been kneed in the back and pushed to the ground.

The attack on was captured on graphic mobile phone footage which was played in court.

Earlier that night, male model Duane Williams, 20, was stabbed in the stomach by Clements, leaving part of his bowel lining protruding. Clements did not attempt to rob Mr Williams.

Both victims have described their difficulties going out since the attacks and how their experiences have affected them and their families.

The court heard his faith and trust in people were "seriously undermined".

Mr Thompson wrote in his statement: "The attack was on social media and I worry people will recognise me. I have not been on a bus since."

Mr Williams told how he was left fearful about going out and his scars stopped him working as a body model.

Judge Michael Topolski QC said: "These were vicious attacks on two unarmed entirely innocent victims."

The judge sentenced Clements to 14 years in a young offenders institution with an extended licence period of five years.