RAF cadet Abdul Mayanja named as Stratford shooting victim

Image copyright gofundme Image caption A fundraising page has been set up for Abdul Mayanja's family

A teenager shot dead in east London has been named by police.

RAF cadet Abdul Mayanja, 19, was found by police after shots were fired in Well Street, Stratford, on Friday night. He died later in hospital.

Detectives believe Mr Mayanja left his home in Plaistow at about 22:00 BST and may have been with two women, both described as black.

A fundraising page has been set up for Mr Mayanja's family, who described him as a "wonderful man"

A message on the page said he was "a great person to everyone" and a "loved and cherished great older brother and son".

"His death was a shock to many people, our society is coming to a stage where young teens are targeted because of their belongings and where they are from", the message adds.

A post-mortem examination is yet to be held.

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.