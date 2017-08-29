Waterloo station reopens with delays and cancellations
The UK's busiest railway station has fully re-opened but with disruption due a problem with the signalling system.
Ten of London's Waterloo station's platforms have been shut since 5 August for a £800m project to increase capacity.
The platforms came back into use on Tuesday morning but testing on the upgrade work has identified a problem with the signalling equipment.
Delays and cancellations are expected until midday.
Compensation and other questions
A Network Rail spokesman said: "During the process of testing the complex signalling, we identified an issue in this safety-critical system which we are working to resolve.
"This will take some time to fix and a small number of early passenger trains may be delayed as a result.
"We are working hard to minimise delays to passengers, but safely is our number one priority."
The £800m project aims get the station ready for longer trains and provide space for 30% extra passengers during the busiest times of the day.
About 1,000 workers are taking part in the upgrade work and stations including Queenstown Road, Earlsfield and Norbiton were also closed.
Andy Mellors, managing director for South Western Railway, added: "I'd like to thank our passengers for their patience over the past few weeks.
"It's clearly been a challenging time but these improvement works will help us deliver the increased capacity needed for the future"
London Waterloo
- It has 19 platforms
- An average of 270,000 journeys are normally made to and from Waterloo every day
- More than 99 million passenger journeys were made from Waterloo in 2016
- South West Trains operates 1,600 trains a day, carrying 651,000 passengers, making it the busiest commuter operator in Europe