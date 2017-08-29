Waterloo station reopens with delays and cancellations

Image copyright PA Image caption The £800m station upgrade is to accommodate longer trains and provide space for 30% extra passengers

The UK's busiest railway station has fully re-opened but with disruption due a problem with the signalling system.

Ten of London's Waterloo station's platforms have been shut since 5 August for a £800m project to increase capacity.

The platforms came back into use on Tuesday morning but testing on the upgrade work has identified a problem with the signalling equipment.

Delays and cancellations are expected until midday.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "During the process of testing the complex signalling, we identified an issue in this safety-critical system which we are working to resolve.

"This will take some time to fix and a small number of early passenger trains may be delayed as a result.

"We are working hard to minimise delays to passengers, but safely is our number one priority."

The £800m project aims get the station ready for longer trains and provide space for 30% extra passengers during the busiest times of the day.

About 1,000 workers are taking part in the upgrade work and stations including Queenstown Road, Earlsfield and Norbiton were also closed.

Andy Mellors, managing director for South Western Railway, added: "I'd like to thank our passengers for their patience over the past few weeks.

"It's clearly been a challenging time but these improvement works will help us deliver the increased capacity needed for the future"

