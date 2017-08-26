London

Man, 19, dies following Newham shooting

  • 26 August 2017
Well Street Image copyright Google
Image caption No arrest have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing, police said

A 19-year-old man has following a shooting in Newham.

Police found the victim after reports of shots being fired in Well Street, E15 at 22:40 BST on Friday.

Armed police and London Ambulance Service attended. The victim was taken to an east London hospital where he later died.

A post-mortem examination will be held at a later date. No arrests have yet been made and inquiries are ongoing, police said.

