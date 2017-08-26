Jemma Beale case: Mahad Cassim's reputation 'ruined'

Image copyright PA Image caption Jemma Beale claimed she was raped by nine men and sexually assaulted by six in four encounters spanning three years

A man who served two years in prison after being falsely accused of rape has spoken publicly about his case, for the first time.

Jemma Beale, 25, from Hounslow, was jailed for 10 years after making a string of false allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Among those she accused was Mahad Cassim who served two years and nine months of a seven-year sentence.

He said the conviction had damaged him, physically and emotionally.

'Still recovering'

"I lost a lot of friends because of this, because [some people believed me, some didn't]", he said.

"The good thing I had was, I had a strong family who supported me, who [knew] I was innocent, who kept me safe, strong.

"I'm still recovering to be honest, after how many years? Three years is a lot of my time in my life."

Beale claimed she was raped by nine men and sexually assaulted by six, all strangers, in four encounters spanning three years.

She was found guilty of perjury and perverting the course of justice at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday.

In a victim statement read in court during Beale's trial, Mr Cassim said his goal now was to be a successful businessman and to have a have a family.

"I am working on the happiness", he said. "I have a long way to go."

Mr Cassim's conviction was quashed in July 2015.