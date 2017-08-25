Boy, 13, guilty of park rape of boy on way to school

Image copyright David Howard Image caption The teenager snatched the boy as he walked through Roe Green Park in Kingsbury, Brent

A 13-year-old boy has been found guilty of raping a 12-year-old boy as he made his way to school.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, snatched the boy as he walked through Roe Green Park in Kingsbury, Brent, on 16 May.

He kicked and stamped on his victim who was then raped and forced to perform sex acts in a 30-minute ordeal, Willesden Youth Court was told.

When released, the victim ran to school where teachers called 999.

The 13-year-old was himself an hour late for school, telling his teachers that he had been in the park with some friends and "didn't know where the time had gone".

He was arrested when police matched CCTV footage of him arriving at school to the description given by the victim.

Prosecutor Charles Royale said a DNA test matched both the attacker and victim.

The victim also picked his attacker out of an identity parade.

'Small and vulnerable'

The 13-year-old denied the attack but refused to answer questions in his police interview and refused to give evidence at trial.

He also asked that none of his family members be present in court and was instead supported only by a social worker and an intermediary to help him with any legal language he didn't understand.

On Friday District Judge Mark Jabbitt found the boy guilty of one count of rape of a child under 13, one count of inciting a child under 13 in to sexual activity and one count of kidnap.

The court heard the victim was slight for his age, and Judge Jabbitt said that the defendant may have deliberately targeted him because of his size.

Adjourning sentence until 2 October, Judge Jabbitt said: "I think this defendant is unable to admit to himself or his family that he committed this violent sexual attack but the evidence that he did so is overwhelming.

"I'm satisfied he knew the victim was under 13, and I'm satisfied he singled him out precisely because he was so small and vulnerable."

He ordered a pre-sentence report be prepared, while the boy's defence barrister Susan Wright asked that a psychiatric report also be prepared.

The boy was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.