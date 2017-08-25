Suspected drugs baron faces extradition to the US

Image copyright PA

A man suspected of leading an international drug syndicate is facing extradition to the United States.

Muhammad Asif Hafeez, 58, allegedly known as "the Sultan", was arrested in north London on Friday morning.

He is wanted in the US on suspicion of conspiring to import drugs.

Mr Hafeez is alleged to have been the head of a gang, which manufactured and distributed large quantities of drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine, into the US, dating back to 2013.

Mr Hafeez is due to appear later at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where extradition proceedings will begin.

US Drug Enforcement Administration officers have previously seized 99 kilograms of heroin. while 18 tonnes of ephedrine were seized in India.

NCA branch commander Martin Huxley said: "This is a hugely significant arrest of a man suspected of being the head of a global drug production and distribution network, with links across Asia, Europe and North America.

"Because of the scale of the criminality alleged here, this is an international investigation and the National Crime Agency has worked extremely closely with our partners in the US and UK."