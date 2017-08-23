Firefighters tackle Poundland blaze in Chingford

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fifteen fire engines are at the scene of a discount store in Chingford. Video: Waqas Hussain

Almost 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a discount store in Chingford.

Half of the ground floor of the Poundland store, is alight as well as part of the first floor and the roof.

London Fire Brigade was called to Old Church Road at 18:54 BST and 15 fire crews from Chingford and surrounding stations are currently at the scene.

A statement on the brigade website says the cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

On Twitter the fire service has advised people to "please avoid the area".

Image copyright @sidman10001 Image caption Fire crews battled the flames on all levels, including the roof

Image copyright Claire Barker‏

Image copyright AFP