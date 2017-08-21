Dr Jeroen Ensink death: Inquest held up by police probe

Image copyright PA Image caption Nadia Ensink-Teich described her husband as her "soulmate".

An inquest into the death of an academic killed metres from his home in 2015 has been delayed until July 2018.

It comes after the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) last month launched an investigation into the conduct of eight officers.

Jeroen Ensink was stabbed to death in the street in Islington, north London.

At a preliminary hearing, coroner Mary Hassell questioned why the Met had waited so long to launch its investigation.

According to the Islington Tribune Ms Hassell, senior coroner for North London, told the hearing at St Pancras Coroner's Court on Friday: "The DPS have not covered themselves in glory."

The investigation means the seven police officers and one civilian officer involved in the case would not have been able to give evidence during the inquest, which had been scheduled to take place in November.

Dr Ensink was killed in December 2015 as he walked to a post box to send cards announcing the birth of his daughter 11 days earlier.

Femi Nandap, 23, of Woolwich, south-east London, was in a cannabis-induced psychotic rage when he stabbed Dr Ensink repeatedly in the chest and back until an off-duty special constable intervened.

Image copyright PA Image caption Femi Nandap admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility

He had previously been charged in May 2015 with possession of a 30-inch knife and assault of a police officer after he punched and bit an officer trying to arrest him.

But days before his attack on Dr Ensink the charges were dropped because of insufficient evidence.

In October, Nandap was given an indefinite hospital order.

Dr Ensink's widow was forced to crowdfund the money for the inquest into his killing in April after being denied legal aid.

Image copyright James Drew Turner/PA Image caption Dr Jeroen Ensink was killed metres from his home as he went to post cards announcing his daughter's birth

Nadja Ensink-Teich, who has returned to the Netherlands, said it was "unfair" she had been denied legal aid.

On her crowdfunding website before Friday's inquest Mrs Ensink-Teich said it was "surprising" and "concerning" the DPS had only recently decided to launch an investigation into the conduct of its officers and the contact they had with Nandap. She added that it was an "unnecessary delay".

The Met Police has yet to respond to requests for comment.