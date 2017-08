Image copyright Google Image caption The victim, aged in his 30s, was found with stab wounds in Atlantic Road

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death on a south-west London street.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was found with stab wounds in Atlantic Road in Brixton at 12:50 BST on Friday.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital but died soon after. His next-of-kin have been informed.

The 45-year-old man was held at a house in south London and remains in custody at a north London police station.