Rashan Charles death: More protest violence images released

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police have released images of four males they want to identify

The Met has released images of four more people it is searching for after a protest over the death of a man in east London.

The protest was organised outside Stoke Newington police station on 28 July following the death of Rashan Charles.

Police said that while the gathering was initially peaceful, it was used by some to commit disorder with fireworks and bottles hurled at officers.

A full inquest into Mr Charles' death will take place next year.

The 20-year-old was followed by police in Dalston on 22 July but became ill and died and after putting an object in his mouth.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Images of a female and two men wanted by the Met were released on Wednesday

Angry clashes broke out following a peaceful demonstration held on Kingsland Road during the afternoon of 28 July.

Mattresses and bins were set alight in the street and missiles were thrown at riot police.

Image copyright PA Image caption Violence broke out in Kingsland Road during a protest over the death of Mr Charles

The photos of four males released by Scotland Yard are in addition to images of a woman and two men previously released.

"We want to speak to those pictured in connection with the disorder that took place that day," Det Sgt Gareth Coffey said.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Rashan Charles died after being apprehended by police in Dalston

On Wednesday, Mr Charles' family were told they will have to wait until 2018 for a full inquest into his death to be conducted.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating the circumstances in which he died having been chased into a shop by police officers.