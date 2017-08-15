Woman bitten on the face by stranger outside nightclub

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The 18-year-old woman was attacked by a man outside Pryzm nightclub in Kingston

A woman was left with permanent scarring when she was bitten on the face by a man outside a nightclub.

The 18-year-old victim had left Pryzm nightclub in Clarence Street, Kingston, south-west London in the early hours of Sunday, 25 June when she was approached by the stranger.

The blond-haired man then put her in a headlock and bit into her cheek.

Police described the attack as "savage" and have appealed for information to find the man responsible.

"There would have been many people who witnessed this horrible assault and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police," Det Con Robert Wise said.

No arrests have been made but the assault is being treated as grievous bodily harm.