Cyclist 'shouted' at injured pedestrian after fatal collision

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kim Briggs died after being injured while crossing Old Street in Shoreditch in February

A cyclist accused of killing a woman by ploughing into her on a racing bike began shouting at her as she lay in the street, a court has heard.

Charlie Alliston, of Trothy Road, Bermondsey, was 18 when he allegedly hit Kim Briggs as she crossed Old Street in London in February 2016.

The Old Bailey heard a witness saw the cyclist fly "through the air".

Mr Alliston, now 20, denies manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.

In court prosecutor Duncan Penny QC read a statement from eyewitness David Callan who said he was walking in Old Street at about 12:15 BST when he heard a male voice calling.

"It made me look up immediately, just in time to see a collision between a cyclist and a pedestrian," he said.

Mr Callan said the crash caused the cyclist to fly "through the air" while the pedestrian "fell at the point of impact."

"The cyclist clattered to the ground further down the road but quickly sprang to their feet and shouted something at the pedestrian... who lay on the ground," the court was told.

Image copyright PA Image caption Charlie Alliston denies manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving

In the statement Mr Callan said mother-of-two Mrs Briggs had not been using a crossing some 30 feet (9m) away.

Jurors heard the 44-year-old suffered "non-survivable brain injuries" and died in hospital a week later.

They were previously told Mr Alliston was using a bike which which had no front brake so was not legal to use on the road.

The court has been told crash investigators had concluded Mr Alliston would have been able to stop and avoid the collision if the bike had been fitted with a brake.

The trial continues.