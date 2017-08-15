Special effects artist David Trainer jailed for child sex attacks

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption David Trainer worked on a number of films including The Neverending Story

A former television and film special effects artist who admitted sexually assaulting four young children between 1980 and 1991 has been jailed.

David Trainer previously pleaded guilty to 14 offences against two boys and two girls aged between seven and 14.

The court heard he carried out "a campaign of predatory sexual abuse upon young children".

The 63 year old, of Chiswick, west London, was jailed for eight years and one month at Inner London Crown Court.

Trainer had worked as a technician on a number of children's TV programmes and films including The Neverending Story.

'Pied piper'

His four victims came forward after learning of his previous 2011 conviction for sexual assaults against young girls.

The court heard Trainer carried out some of the offences at his home when he lived on the Loughborough Estate in Brixton.

Others were committed at the homes of his victims' parents and at a music festival.

Prosecutor Leo Seelig said one victim described him as being "like the pied piper".

Crown Prosecution Service reviewing lawyer Varinder Hayre said Trainer had "manipulated these children into gratifying his sexual desires".

"These guilty pleas will spare those victims from having to attend a trial and we thank them for supporting this prosecution," she said.