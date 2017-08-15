Grenfell Tower fire: Hundreds march silently two months on

Image copyright PA Image caption The crowd of around 300 marched silently towards Ladbroke Grove

Hundreds of people have marched silently through the streets around Grenfell Tower in west London to mark two months since the fire which left at least 80 dead.

There was complete quiet as the procession of about 300 started in the shadow of the charred block of flats.

Some people walked with the crutches or joined the march in wheelchairs.

Residents' groups have declared a vote of no confidence in the organisation which manages the tower.

People of all ages and all backgrounds took part as it worked its way to nearby Ladbroke Grove before returning to finish near a memorial wall for those who lost their lives.

Some carried lit candles or banners calling for "justice for Grenfell" as they walked without speaking through the mainly residential streets of north Kensington.

Thousands of residents in Kensington and Chelsea are calling on their council to terminate its contract with the organisation that managed Grenfell Tower.

Two months after the fire, the leaders of 16 residents' associations throughout the borough have written an open letter to the leader of the council expressing no confidence in the Tenant Management Organisation (TMO) claiming it is no longer fit for purpose.

Leaders of Residents Associations and other groups called on Elizabeth Campbell , Leader of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to end the TMO's contract.

It says there is a fundamental breach of care and public trust which is beyond repairs and that residents have no confidence in the TMO's ability to manage social housing in the borough.

A Kensington and Chelsea council spokesman said: "We fully realise that the Council has lost public trust. But we are determined to act properly, thoroughly and fairly to restore public trust over time.

"We are looking at all options for managing our own housing into the future. This will obviously include options for alternative management other than the KCTMO.

"We will, of course, consult with residents, the TMO and other potential housing partners on all options."