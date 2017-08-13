Golders Green deaths: Man charged with murdering two women
- 13 August 2017
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with two counts of murder after a mother and daughter were found stabbed to death in their home.
The women, aged 66 and 33, were pronounced dead at a house in Golders Green, north-west London, on Friday night.
Joshua Cohen, 27, from Golders Green, was arrested on Saturday afternoon in the nearby Golders Hill Park.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Hendon Magistrates' Court on Monday.