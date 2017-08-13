Golders Green deaths: Man charged with murdering two women

From the section

Image copyright @JordTAnderson Image caption Emergency services were called at 20:50 BST on Friday

A man has been charged with two counts of murder after a mother and daughter were found stabbed to death in their home.

The women, aged 66 and 33, were pronounced dead at a house in Golders Green, north-west London, on Friday night.

Joshua Cohen, 27, from Golders Green, was arrested on Saturday afternoon in the nearby Golders Hill Park.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Hendon Magistrates' Court on Monday.