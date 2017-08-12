Putney Bridge jogger push suspect eliminated from inquiry

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Putney Bridge: CCTV of jogger 'pushing' woman in front of bus

A man arrested on suspicion of pushing a woman into the path of a bus while jogging has been eliminated from the investigation.

Eric Bellquist, 41, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following the incident on London's Putney Bridge.

His lawyer said Mr Bellquist "categorically denied" being the man seen in the video.

The Met said he will face no further action.

Mr Bellquist's lawyer added he had "irrefutable proof" he was in the US at the time.

On Monday, CCTV footage was released showing the woman, 33, narrowly avoiding serious injury when she was pushed into the path of an oncoming bus by a jogger on 5 May.

The footage shows a bus swerving to narrowly miss the woman.

About 15 minutes later the jogger came back the other way across the bridge.

The woman, who received minor injuries, tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging.